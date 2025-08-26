 Skip to content
Major 26 August 2025 Build 19738992 Edited 26 August 2025 – 10:59:18 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a new map

The Workshop interface prioritizes displaying recently updated maps, with default names placed last

All models in the Workshop will no longer force drag the view

Added a random map option

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
  • Loading history…
