26 August 2025 Build 19738884 Edited 26 August 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025-08-26


🏆 Achievements System

  • ✨ Full achievements system integrated into the game!
  • 🎉 Achievement unlock popup animations display your accomplishments in style.
  • 📊 Progress tracking shows exactly what you need to unlock each achievement.
  • ☁️ Steam achievements fully integrated and automatically uploaded.
  • 📈 Dual progress tracking system using both Steam stats and in-game system.
  • 🆕 Achievement unlocks now appear in the novelties section.
  • 🎮 Steam API configuration completed for seamless achievement synchronization.
  • 🔗 Quick access link to achievements added in the main menu.


🎯 In-Game Improvements

  • 👻 Ghost ship no longer appears when starting from the editor.
  • 🎯 Crosshair automatically fades out at low speeds for cleaner visuals.
  • 🔧 Complete reorganization and refactoring of the in-game UI system.
  • 🎁 Sequential reward display shows all earned rewards directly in-game.


🚗 Garage Customization

  • 🎨 Fresh color palette with new selectable colors.
  • 🔒 Lock symbols indicate locked spaceship parts.
  • ℹ️ Clickable lock symbols provide unlock requirement information.
  • 📊 Percentage display shows spaceship component properties.
  • 🔓 Revised unlock progression for spaceship parts and colors.
  • 📐 Grid system features darker lines without cross overlapping.
  • 🎨 Active paint job clearly highlighted for easy identification.


📱 Menu UI Updates

  • 🎮 Mission rating system now fully supports controller navigation.
  • 🕹️ Scroll containers optimized for smooth controller input.
  • 🌍 All tab menu names translated for international players.
  • ✨ More UI elements feature shiny hover and focus effects.
  • 🏅 Chapter rank display added to the missions overview screen.
  • 🌐 Website button integrated into the main menu.
  • 💫 Various small UI adjustments for improved user experience.


📹 Replay List Interface

  • 📏 Improved spacing after column headers for better readability.
  • 🎮 Full controller support for navigation.


👤 Profile Page

  • ⏳ Loading text displayed during color and name updates.
  • 🎨 Player name styled with chosen player color.
  • 📐 Better spacing between follow buttons and mission sharing options.
  • 📝 Column headers added for improved organization.


🗺️ Mission Overview

  • 📚 Enhanced spacing between chapters for clearer navigation.
  • 🟡 Hovered mission tiles highlighted in yellow.


🎮 Demo Version

  • ⚡ Features showcased more quickly to new players.
  • 🏁 Enemy records now visible in the demo version.
  • 💙 "Wishlist on Steam" reminder when closing the game.


🛠️ Editor Updates

  • 🖱️ Editor mouse properly accounts for big UI scaling.
  • 🎮 Editor manual mode fully supports controller input.
  • 🕹️ Right-side editor menu navigable with controller.
  • 🐛 Fixed hover detection issue occurring every second frame.


⚖️ Legal &amp; Compliance

  • 📜 Terms of Service and Privacy Policy integrated.
  • 🔍 Research completed for complaint functionality regarding player names (Digital Service Act compliance).


🐛 Bug Fixes

  • ⚡ Fixed issue with player getting permanently stuck when stunned.
  • 🔧 Numerous minor bugs squashed for smoother gameplay.

