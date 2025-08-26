🏆 Achievements System
- ✨ Full achievements system integrated into the game!
- 🎉 Achievement unlock popup animations display your accomplishments in style.
- 📊 Progress tracking shows exactly what you need to unlock each achievement.
- ☁️ Steam achievements fully integrated and automatically uploaded.
- 📈 Dual progress tracking system using both Steam stats and in-game system.
- 🆕 Achievement unlocks now appear in the novelties section.
- 🎮 Steam API configuration completed for seamless achievement synchronization.
- 🔗 Quick access link to achievements added in the main menu.
🎯 In-Game Improvements
- 👻 Ghost ship no longer appears when starting from the editor.
- 🎯 Crosshair automatically fades out at low speeds for cleaner visuals.
- 🔧 Complete reorganization and refactoring of the in-game UI system.
- 🎁 Sequential reward display shows all earned rewards directly in-game.
🚗 Garage Customization
- 🎨 Fresh color palette with new selectable colors.
- 🔒 Lock symbols indicate locked spaceship parts.
- ℹ️ Clickable lock symbols provide unlock requirement information.
- 📊 Percentage display shows spaceship component properties.
- 🔓 Revised unlock progression for spaceship parts and colors.
- 📐 Grid system features darker lines without cross overlapping.
- 🎨 Active paint job clearly highlighted for easy identification.
📱 Menu UI Updates
- 🎮 Mission rating system now fully supports controller navigation.
- 🕹️ Scroll containers optimized for smooth controller input.
- 🌍 All tab menu names translated for international players.
- ✨ More UI elements feature shiny hover and focus effects.
- 🏅 Chapter rank display added to the missions overview screen.
- 🌐 Website button integrated into the main menu.
- 💫 Various small UI adjustments for improved user experience.
📹 Replay List Interface
- 📏 Improved spacing after column headers for better readability.
- 🎮 Full controller support for navigation.
👤 Profile Page
- ⏳ Loading text displayed during color and name updates.
- 🎨 Player name styled with chosen player color.
- 📐 Better spacing between follow buttons and mission sharing options.
- 📝 Column headers added for improved organization.
🗺️ Mission Overview
- 📚 Enhanced spacing between chapters for clearer navigation.
- 🟡 Hovered mission tiles highlighted in yellow.
🎮 Demo Version
- ⚡ Features showcased more quickly to new players.
- 🏁 Enemy records now visible in the demo version.
- 💙 "Wishlist on Steam" reminder when closing the game.
🛠️ Editor Updates
- 🖱️ Editor mouse properly accounts for big UI scaling.
- 🎮 Editor manual mode fully supports controller input.
- 🕹️ Right-side editor menu navigable with controller.
- 🐛 Fixed hover detection issue occurring every second frame.
⚖️ Legal & Compliance
- 📜 Terms of Service and Privacy Policy integrated.
- 🔍 Research completed for complaint functionality regarding player names (Digital Service Act compliance).
🐛 Bug Fixes
- ⚡ Fixed issue with player getting permanently stuck when stunned.
- 🔧 Numerous minor bugs squashed for smoother gameplay.
