Changes

Qi gained while afk should now be displayed in a better way.





Added more info to puppets in forging panel.





fixed a problem where skills said max level reached above level 100 even thought it wasn't max level.





Added some % to soul conversion panel





Fixed a bug where sometimes staffs would receive wrong attack speed until restart.





Fixed a bug with alchemy soul activity not being faster with soul perk.





Fixed a bug with auto breakthrough. Should work more as intended now.





Physique now has required cultivation to equip





Fixed a rare bug where sometimes some saplings would do nothing.



Greetings Fellow Cultivators. Here is another patch. I was going to include more fixes and post this later today, but i discovered a big miscalculation in the passive qi. So i decided to push the patch asap.