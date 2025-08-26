 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19738629
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings Fellow Cultivators. Here is another patch. I was going to include more fixes and post this later today, but i discovered a big miscalculation in the passive qi. So i decided to push the patch asap.

Changes

  • Qi gained while afk should now be displayed in a better way.

  • Added more info to puppets in forging panel.

  • fixed a problem where skills said max level reached above level 100 even thought it wasn't max level.

  • Added some % to soul conversion panel

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes staffs would receive wrong attack speed until restart.

  • Fixed a bug with alchemy soul activity not being faster with soul perk.

  • Fixed a bug with auto breakthrough. Should work more as intended now.

  • Physique now has required cultivation to equip

  • Fixed a rare bug where sometimes some saplings would do nothing.

