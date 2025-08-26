Greetings Fellow Cultivators. Here is another patch. I was going to include more fixes and post this later today, but i discovered a big miscalculation in the passive qi. So i decided to push the patch asap.
Changes
- Qi gained while afk should now be displayed in a better way.
- Added more info to puppets in forging panel.
- fixed a problem where skills said max level reached above level 100 even thought it wasn't max level.
- Added some % to soul conversion panel
- Fixed a bug where sometimes staffs would receive wrong attack speed until restart.
- Fixed a bug with alchemy soul activity not being faster with soul perk.
- Fixed a bug with auto breakthrough. Should work more as intended now.
- Physique now has required cultivation to equip
- Fixed a rare bug where sometimes some saplings would do nothing.
Changed files in this update