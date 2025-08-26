 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19738559 Edited 26 August 2025 – 10:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Day 2 movie “A Wonderful Dinner” could not be played on some environments and caused crashes.

The video has been re-encoded to improve compatibility.

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3201241
