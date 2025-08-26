- Added Friends filter in Steam Leaderboards
- Added toggle button to view keyboard in shop
- Option to play paragraphs serially added in menu
- Fixed issue with Policies spacing
- Removed ability to move Policy which caused issue with them returning to Perks
- Added toggle to turn on or off all inbuilt catalogues together. Also saving and restoring this setting
- Added toggle to turn on or off all workshop items together.
- Added option to ignore first space
We still have a lot improvements in the pipeline. We're continuously working on to improve the user experience.
We'd love to hear your feedback and work on them. Join our Discord, Reddit or let us know your thoughts in Steam Community. We're always listening.
Thank you so much for playing TypInc.
See you in the Leaderboards!
