Added Friends filter in Steam Leaderboards



Added toggle button to view keyboard in shop



Option to play paragraphs serially added in menu



Fixed issue with Policies spacing



Removed ability to move Policy which caused issue with them returning to Perks



Added toggle to turn on or off all inbuilt catalogues together. Also saving and restoring this setting



Added toggle to turn on or off all workshop items together.



Added option to ignore first space



With this update following points are implemented.We still have a lot improvements in the pipeline. We're continuously working on to improve the user experience.We'd love to hear your feedback and work on them. Join our Discord, Reddit or let us know your thoughts in Steam Community. We're always listening.Thank you so much for playing TypInc.See you in the Leaderboards!