 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19738506 Edited 26 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With this update following points are implemented.
  • Added Friends filter in Steam Leaderboards
  • Added toggle button to view keyboard in shop
  • Option to play paragraphs serially added in menu
  • Fixed issue with Policies spacing
  • Removed ability to move Policy which caused issue with them returning to Perks
  • Added toggle to turn on or off all inbuilt catalogues together. Also saving and restoring this setting
  • Added toggle to turn on or off all workshop items together.
  • Added option to ignore first space


We still have a lot improvements in the pipeline. We're continuously working on to improve the user experience.
We'd love to hear your feedback and work on them. Join our Discord, Reddit or let us know your thoughts in Steam Community. We're always listening.
Thank you so much for playing TypInc.
See you in the Leaderboards!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3230092
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3230093
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link