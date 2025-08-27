Hello, hello!

This..., took a bit longer than I expected. But, finally, here we are, as Update 1.2.0 is now available!

Electric Storage

This is the major feature addition in Update 1,2.0. These nodes can store any spare electric that are produced by your Power Plants. Then, during times when the Consumers needs more electricity than what your Power Plants can supply, these Electric Storage can discharge their stored electric.

You can also limit the rate of charging/discharging of your electric storage.

The game previously doesn't have any mention of electric units. Now, because of Electric Storage, the game now adopts W (Watts) as the unit of electricity. Obviously, in-game Watts are not the same as the real-world watts (imagine a Residential unit thriving on only 10 watts of electricity...). This introduction of electric units, though, is important because explaining Electric Storage capacity becomes easier.

Electric Storage's capacity is defined by Wh (watt-hours), which translates to how much W it can discharge continuously in an hour. So, for example, take the Large Li-Battery, which has a capacity of 2640 Wh.

If the Large Li-Battery outputs at max output rate ( 330 W ), then the Battery (from full capacity) can continuously discharge 330 W for 8 hours ( 2640 Wh / 330 W = 8 hours ).

In a theoretical scenario, if the Large Li-Battery can output 2640 W , then the Battery's runtime is only 1 hour. But, of course, your High Voltage power lines will literally explode since they won't be able to handle that kind of load...

Conversely, if you limit the output to only 165 W, then the Large Li-Battery (from full capacity) can discharge continuously for 16 hours (2640 Wh / 165 W = 16 hours).

Hello, Chiang Mai!

A new map is now available! It is based on the Chiang Mai, a city in the northern region of Thailand.

...and more!

The game's interface, specifically the Build Menu, gets a re-design and a re-layout. Most notably on the Buildable Nodes menu, it is now broken down into it's own categories/sub-menu.

Coinciding with the introduction of Electric Storage, Node prices get an adjustment as well. Solar, Wind Turbine, and Substation prices are decreased, while Diesel and Nuclear prices are increased.

Hotkeys are adjusted to follow the new Build Menu changes.

Also related to Hotkeys, you can now reset individual Hotkeys to it's default binding, or delete it's binding entirely.

Other optimization & fixes for a more stable & performant experience. Actually..., quite a bit of optimization...

Like always, if you have any questions or issues regarding Kutha Stroom Rush, do shoot an email to contact@radiantdeer.com.



Thank you for playing Kutha Stroom Rush!