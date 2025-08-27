We're live!
Early Access Update #3 v0.6 Notes
Firearms
We've added new firearms! From today's update, the game will now include:
ARC-4 Guerilla Assault rifle
F300 Carbine rifle
M5 Cuthbert rifle
Colossus shotgun
Brute Double shotgun
G911 Enforcer pistol
We've also done some reworking and improving of firearms gameplay in general. Firearms now:
do different amounts of damage depending on the body part hit
show blood effects where they hit
have damage falloff so they do less damage at range
are less noisy
cause different hit reactions in enemies depending on force.
As your survivors move about Walton City, you'll also notice:
More locked loot points have been added to levels. These are more likely to have weapons and uncommon crafting materials like Fasteners, Tape, Electrical, and Firearms Parts in them.
Firearm Parts, broken and whole versions of firearms, and ammo have been distributed around the map.
Pistols can now be crafted at the Level 1 weapons bench.
Recipes have been added for crafting and dismantling the new firearms.
Other New Content
Added a throwable arc indicator that appears while aiming a throwable, which shows the arc of the throwable's path and where it will land.
Added new Curveballs.
Adjustments
Added new animations to reflect survivor States.
Opening doors while crouching/stealthing will show different animations than when standing up.
Added new warnings to the pre-game warning screen.
Looting will now make a small amount of noise and could alert zombies very close to your survivor.
Landing a jump from a ledge now generates noise that an enemy can hear.
The loading screen background now matches the day/night phase the game is on.
Updated set dressing and lighting in RM&K Communications.
Added a tutorial tip for how to sprint.
Added different zombie types to different difficulties at Milwood Manor, Container Yard #3, Hackett Construction Inc and St Bernadette Hospital.
Updated the knockback amounts and attack speeds for human NPCs using the machete.
Killing Corbin during the "good ending" for the Network plan will now give your survivor the Guilt State.
Added unique vocalizations to each zombie type.
Improved footstep audio in Texas Sports Supply to better reflect the surface a survivor is walking on.
Improved audio for the zombie tied up on the bed in the Indigo Rose. It should now be muffled by walls and floors.
Survivors and NPCs now ragdoll when they die from falling, instead of just collapsing onto the ground.
When NPCs are hit, they more accurately ragdoll at the location and amount of force they were hit with.
Shortened the timer of the grenade to 2 seconds, and increased the surface friction so it slides less after landing. This is to make it more predictable where it will land and explode.
Fixes
Fixed enemies attacking the player through walls and doors.
Fixes the issue where zombies appeared cut off or sinking into the floor.
Fixed a bug with camera movement in the Schrader Street shelter.
Fixed a bug in Fire Station No.13 where zombies were getting stuck on the stairs.
Fixed a bug where the rest area's UI did not show the title properly in Thai.
Fixed an issue where loot in a starting shelter would "restock" when your survivors moved out. Fixed a similar issue in the tutorial locations where loot and zombies would reset once the player finished the tutorial. In both cases, the amount of loot and zombies should remain the same as when your survivors left it.
Fixed issue where moving shelters put survivors back in their previous shelter and the game became non-responsive.
Fixed issue where certain female characters did not have footstep sounds in the shelter.
Fixed the background building at the 9th Precinct Station exploding every time a survivor returned to that location. This now only happens once per playthrough.
Fixed an issue where, if survivors aimed while in the middle of a melee attack, they would keep melee-ing instead of throwing their throwable or shooting their gun.
Fixed an issue where State gained UI can pop up during the death screen.
And coming in September for Update #4
Spill Zone, an all new Plan to escape Walton City, is coming in September....
Don't forget to join us in the Discord: https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx
Harriet &
the Into the Dead team
