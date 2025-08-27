We've added new firearms! From today's update, the game will now include:

We've also done some reworking and improving of firearms gameplay in general. Firearms now:

cause different hit reactions in enemies depending on force.

have damage falloff so they do less damage at range

do different amounts of damage depending on the body part hit

As your survivors move about Walton City, you'll also notice:

Recipes have been added for crafting and dismantling the new firearms.

Pistols can now be crafted at the Level 1 weapons bench.

Firearm Parts , broken and whole versions of firearms, and ammo have been distributed around the map.

More locked loot points have been added to levels. These are more likely to have weapons and uncommon crafting materials like Fasteners, Tape, Electrical, and Firearms Parts in them.

Added a throwable arc indicator that appears while aiming a throwable, which shows the arc of the throwable's path and where it will land.

Added new animations to reflect survivor States.

Opening doors while crouching/stealthing will show different animations than when standing up.

Added new warnings to the pre-game warning screen.

Looting will now make a small amount of noise and could alert zombies very close to your survivor.

Landing a jump from a ledge now generates noise that an enemy can hear.

The loading screen background now matches the day/night phase the game is on.

Updated set dressing and lighting in RM&K Communications.

Added a tutorial tip for how to sprint.

Added different zombie types to different difficulties at Milwood Manor, Container Yard #3, Hackett Construction Inc and St Bernadette Hospital.

Updated the knockback amounts and attack speeds for human NPCs using the machete.

Killing Corbin during the "good ending" for the Network plan will now give your survivor the Guilt State.

Added unique vocalizations to each zombie type.

Improved footstep audio in Texas Sports Supply to better reflect the surface a survivor is walking on.

Improved audio for the zombie tied up on the bed in the Indigo Rose. It should now be muffled by walls and floors.

Survivors and NPCs now ragdoll when they die from falling, instead of just collapsing onto the ground.

When NPCs are hit, they more accurately ragdoll at the location and amount of force they were hit with.