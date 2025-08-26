Optimization: Added the ability to open save folders for individual save entries.

Bug Fix: The "Allow Handymen to Pick Up Loot" setting in the Barracks - Military Orders setting was not being recorded in saves.

Bug Fix: The clock was slowing down in online empires.

Value Adjustment: Reduced the crafting time for tools and clothing, increasing production efficiency.

Optimization: The crab pot repair task has been changed from builders to fishermen.