26 August 2025 Build 19738090 Edited 26 August 2025 – 09:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimization: Added the ability to open save folders for individual save entries.
Bug Fix: The "Allow Handymen to Pick Up Loot" setting in the Barracks - Military Orders setting was not being recorded in saves.
Bug Fix: The clock was slowing down in online empires.
Value Adjustment: Reduced the crafting time for tools and clothing, increasing production efficiency.
Optimization: The crab pot repair task has been changed from builders to fishermen.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
