Optimization: Added the ability to open save folders for individual save entries.
Bug Fix: The "Allow Handymen to Pick Up Loot" setting in the Barracks - Military Orders setting was not being recorded in saves.
Bug Fix: The clock was slowing down in online empires.
Value Adjustment: Reduced the crafting time for tools and clothing, increasing production efficiency.
Optimization: The crab pot repair task has been changed from builders to fishermen.
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update