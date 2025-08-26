Steering with style Prefer driving with your hands instead of the stick? The wheel now responds much better to your movements. Plus, in the options you can choose between auto-magnet by proximity (default) or grip for more precise control.



Final attack upgrade The level 3 boss, “Chiropteran,” no longer beats around the bush: its final attack now makes it crystal clear you’re about to get crushed. At least there won’t be any doubt about what’s coming.



Safer jumps The jump platform switches now only react to your shots. Debris from other explosions won’t mess with them anymore. Less chaos, more control (but don’t get too comfortable).



Friendlier buggy We adjusted the position of your character inside the buggy. Small movements no longer make your body vanish so easily. Basically: you’re still there, even if you get a little jumpy.

