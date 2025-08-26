 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19738033 Edited 26 August 2025 – 09:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Steering with style

Prefer driving with your hands instead of the stick? The wheel now responds much better to your movements. Plus, in the options you can choose between auto-magnet by proximity (default) or grip for more precise control.

Final attack upgrade

The level 3 boss, “Chiropteran,” no longer beats around the bush: its final attack now makes it crystal clear you’re about to get crushed. At least there won’t be any doubt about what’s coming.

Safer jumps

The jump platform switches now only react to your shots. Debris from other explosions won’t mess with them anymore. Less chaos, more control (but don’t get too comfortable).

Friendlier buggy

We adjusted the position of your character inside the buggy. Small movements no longer make your body vanish so easily. Basically: you’re still there, even if you get a little jumpy.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link