26 August 2025 Build 19738025 Edited 26 August 2025 – 09:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed display of historical data loaded from the in-game database
- Improved display of player health information in the "Medical Centre" screen
- Fixed an issue with extending the coach's contract
- Added a reminder to the "change role" option that the change does not extend the length coach's existing contract
- The team that is lower in the regular season table now plays its first play-off match at home
- Improved logic of "no-obligation" contracts
- Fixed display of Speedway Nation Cup results
- Improved display of ticket prices for play-off/play-down matches
- Slightly reduced the chance of a crash during a race
- Fixed display issues on Master difficulty
- Teams with an asterisk will now be assigned to DMKJ correctly (Polish league only)
- The rules of the Club Pairs Championship (Poland) have been amended to allow 1 foreigner to participate
- Fixed incorrect display of next match as "ERROR" after season ends
- The list of tournaments played will now correctly display information about the Speedway Nation Cup if it is on the same day as a junior tournament
- Fixed a critical bug related to the league with a play-down system, where the league has a different number of teams than 8
- A new schedule generation system has been created to minimize the number of away matches in a row
- Added information to the "Academy" screen regarding the increase in the number of available places
- If #8 is a junior rider, it is now allowed to use him as a regular reserve in place of another junior (6-7) in the Polish league
- Less strict method of calculating the board's assessment
- Fixed a bug with refreshing of the list of riders available for loan
- Added new messages from coaches who left or were kicked out of the club
- Fixed an issue with displaying different amounts required for player loan in popup and email
- Fixed a bug related to suggesting a friendly match after the season
- The option to take out a loan above the limit offered by the bank has been removed
- Improved loading of the club selection screen
- Added game exit waiting screen
- The face generation button now only assigns graphics to riders and coaches who don't have them.
- Improved links on the home screen
- Fixed a rare bug that caused more than 31 days in a month to be displayed
- Fixed an error caused by accepting a Warsaw contract offer from a player with whom we were negotiating a normal contract
- Injuries assigned to riders in the database now display correctly
- Corrected some grammatical and logical errors in emails
- The possibility of replacing a foreign U24 (no. 8) with a domestic one in the main squad has been blocked in Polish league
- The rules for awarding prizes for league positions have been rewritten
- Added information about invitations, or lack thereof, to the Junior Team Championships
- The amount sliders have been replaced with a new system with windows for entering amounts
- Fixed grid stats section disappearing in non-league competitions
- Added translation of the "FINISH" button in 2D race
- Customizable club suits have been added to the game
- After two yellow cards in a match, the red card now works correctly
- Fixed the rider selection system for individual tournaments, which should now remove injured riders from the roster
- Fixed the behaviour of reserve riders in the Individual World and European Championship series, they will now replace injured riders
- Added new rules for riders leaving clubs (e.g. no starts due to being too weak compared to the rest of the team)
- Improved the translation of the Junior Team and Pairs competitions into English
- Fixed a critical error related to disabling competition viewing when a competition is selected for viewing
- Fixed some messages being displayed as important when they shouldn't be
- Fixed minor bugs related to displaying the $attr placeholder instead of the actual attribute in news
- Cancelling a start permission will now trigger the start list to be filled with additional reserves
- The option to postpone the decision to accept a job offer from another club has been temporarily disabled
- Changed the way league prestige is calculated
- Fixed the playoff/playdown stage name display in some screens
- Other minor changes
- Slight updates to database

Changed files in this update

