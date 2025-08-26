- Fixed display of historical data loaded from the in-game database
- Improved display of player health information in the "Medical Centre" screen
- Fixed an issue with extending the coach's contract
- Added a reminder to the "change role" option that the change does not extend the length coach's existing contract
- The team that is lower in the regular season table now plays its first play-off match at home
- Improved logic of "no-obligation" contracts
- Fixed display of Speedway Nation Cup results
- Improved display of ticket prices for play-off/play-down matches
- Slightly reduced the chance of a crash during a race
- Fixed display issues on Master difficulty
- Teams with an asterisk will now be assigned to DMKJ correctly (Polish league only)
- The rules of the Club Pairs Championship (Poland) have been amended to allow 1 foreigner to participate
- Fixed incorrect display of next match as "ERROR" after season ends
- The list of tournaments played will now correctly display information about the Speedway Nation Cup if it is on the same day as a junior tournament
- Fixed a critical bug related to the league with a play-down system, where the league has a different number of teams than 8
- A new schedule generation system has been created to minimize the number of away matches in a row
- Added information to the "Academy" screen regarding the increase in the number of available places
- If #8 is a junior rider, it is now allowed to use him as a regular reserve in place of another junior (6-7) in the Polish league
- Less strict method of calculating the board's assessment
- Fixed a bug with refreshing of the list of riders available for loan
- Added new messages from coaches who left or were kicked out of the club
- Fixed an issue with displaying different amounts required for player loan in popup and email
- Fixed a bug related to suggesting a friendly match after the season
- The option to take out a loan above the limit offered by the bank has been removed
- Improved loading of the club selection screen
- Added game exit waiting screen
- The face generation button now only assigns graphics to riders and coaches who don't have them.
- Improved links on the home screen
- Fixed a rare bug that caused more than 31 days in a month to be displayed
- Fixed an error caused by accepting a Warsaw contract offer from a player with whom we were negotiating a normal contract
- Injuries assigned to riders in the database now display correctly
- Corrected some grammatical and logical errors in emails
- The possibility of replacing a foreign U24 (no. 8) with a domestic one in the main squad has been blocked in Polish league
- The rules for awarding prizes for league positions have been rewritten
- Added information about invitations, or lack thereof, to the Junior Team Championships
- The amount sliders have been replaced with a new system with windows for entering amounts
- Fixed grid stats section disappearing in non-league competitions
- Added translation of the "FINISH" button in 2D race
- Customizable club suits have been added to the game
- After two yellow cards in a match, the red card now works correctly
- Fixed the rider selection system for individual tournaments, which should now remove injured riders from the roster
- Fixed the behaviour of reserve riders in the Individual World and European Championship series, they will now replace injured riders
- Added new rules for riders leaving clubs (e.g. no starts due to being too weak compared to the rest of the team)
- Improved the translation of the Junior Team and Pairs competitions into English
- Fixed a critical error related to disabling competition viewing when a competition is selected for viewing
- Fixed some messages being displayed as important when they shouldn't be
- Fixed minor bugs related to displaying the $attr placeholder instead of the actual attribute in news
- Cancelling a start permission will now trigger the start list to be filled with additional reserves
- The option to postpone the decision to accept a job offer from another club has been temporarily disabled
- Changed the way league prestige is calculated
- Fixed the playoff/playdown stage name display in some screens
- Other minor changes
- Slight updates to database
Changelog 1.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3823491
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update