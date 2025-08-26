- Fixed display of historical data loaded from the in-game database

- Improved display of player health information in the "Medical Centre" screen

- Fixed an issue with extending the coach's contract

- Added a reminder to the "change role" option that the change does not extend the length coach's existing contract

- The team that is lower in the regular season table now plays its first play-off match at home

- Improved logic of "no-obligation" contracts

- Fixed display of Speedway Nation Cup results

- Improved display of ticket prices for play-off/play-down matches

- Slightly reduced the chance of a crash during a race

- Fixed display issues on Master difficulty

- Teams with an asterisk will now be assigned to DMKJ correctly (Polish league only)

- The rules of the Club Pairs Championship (Poland) have been amended to allow 1 foreigner to participate

- Fixed incorrect display of next match as "ERROR" after season ends

- The list of tournaments played will now correctly display information about the Speedway Nation Cup if it is on the same day as a junior tournament

- Fixed a critical bug related to the league with a play-down system, where the league has a different number of teams than 8

- A new schedule generation system has been created to minimize the number of away matches in a row

- Added information to the "Academy" screen regarding the increase in the number of available places

- If #8 is a junior rider, it is now allowed to use him as a regular reserve in place of another junior (6-7) in the Polish league

- Less strict method of calculating the board's assessment

- Fixed a bug with refreshing of the list of riders available for loan

- Added new messages from coaches who left or were kicked out of the club

- Fixed an issue with displaying different amounts required for player loan in popup and email

- Fixed a bug related to suggesting a friendly match after the season

- The option to take out a loan above the limit offered by the bank has been removed

- Improved loading of the club selection screen

- Added game exit waiting screen

- The face generation button now only assigns graphics to riders and coaches who don't have them.

- Improved links on the home screen

- Fixed a rare bug that caused more than 31 days in a month to be displayed

- Fixed an error caused by accepting a Warsaw contract offer from a player with whom we were negotiating a normal contract

- Injuries assigned to riders in the database now display correctly

- Corrected some grammatical and logical errors in emails

- The possibility of replacing a foreign U24 (no. 8) with a domestic one in the main squad has been blocked in Polish league

- The rules for awarding prizes for league positions have been rewritten

- Added information about invitations, or lack thereof, to the Junior Team Championships

- The amount sliders have been replaced with a new system with windows for entering amounts

- Fixed grid stats section disappearing in non-league competitions

- Added translation of the "FINISH" button in 2D race

- Customizable club suits have been added to the game

- After two yellow cards in a match, the red card now works correctly

- Fixed the rider selection system for individual tournaments, which should now remove injured riders from the roster

- Fixed the behaviour of reserve riders in the Individual World and European Championship series, they will now replace injured riders

- Added new rules for riders leaving clubs (e.g. no starts due to being too weak compared to the rest of the team)

- Improved the translation of the Junior Team and Pairs competitions into English

- Fixed a critical error related to disabling competition viewing when a competition is selected for viewing

- Fixed some messages being displayed as important when they shouldn't be

- Fixed minor bugs related to displaying the $attr placeholder instead of the actual attribute in news

- Cancelling a start permission will now trigger the start list to be filled with additional reserves

- The option to postpone the decision to accept a job offer from another club has been temporarily disabled

- Changed the way league prestige is calculated

- Fixed the playoff/playdown stage name display in some screens

- Other minor changes

- Slight updates to database