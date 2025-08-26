Hey Weyrdlings!

We’re really happy from all the love you’ve shown for our Fishing &Friends Update 🎣💙 . It means a lot to see you enjoying the things we work so hard on. And since you’ve been having fun with fishing, we thought… why not bring even more new stuff this week? 👀

1) Back To School Games Celebration on Steam!

Just like last year, Weyrdlets is joining the Back To School Steam Sale this year, hosted by our friends at Mooncube games! You can find us here along with lots of other fun and helpful games worth checking out. 💓

2) Oskar's Back To School Shop

Oskar is back for two weeks with fresh Back To School necessities for your pets. We think he even dug up some older merch from last year so make sure to visit his shop before he disappears again!

3) New Playground Quest!

See, Saw, and Cherry need your help with catching a strange creature that’s gone wild in the Playground. Swing by the Playground and lend them a hand!

4) New Mini-Pet! 🪼

A really elegant new mini-pet is now available for adoption! 🪼 Better grab your fishing rod and start trading with Nessie because trust me, you don’t want to miss out on this super rare and graceful mini-pet.

5) Weekend Goldfish Rush! 🐠•°•°•°•°°~

We heard your feedback about the Goldfish being a little too hard to catch, so here’s our first ever Goldfish Drop Rate Event! From 29th to 31st August, log in and fish away! You’ll have a much better chance of reeling in Goldfish.



(P.S. Nessie’s putting on shades this weekend because there are just too many shiny Goldfish around😎✨)

Good luck fishing, and let us know what you think of all the new stuff we’ve prepared for you! We’d love to see your screenshots, hear your feedback, or even get your suggestions so keep them coming! 💓