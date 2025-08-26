- Cluster bombs explode times are now slightly randomized

- Adjusted center of mass for fireball to make it more front heavy

- Changed the game over and the win screen so that you can see the components of your weapon.

- Added UI Volume slider to adjust UI volume.

- Slightly increased sawblade size

- Removed the between the slot area between the slots in the weapon. Now only works on bottom and top of weapon.

- When an Item is selected it can be placed between slots now by clicking when seeing the bullets





Added sounds:

- Dropping on slot

- Between slot drop

- Select component



Bug Fixes:

- properly deselects an item when placed in a slot