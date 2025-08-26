 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19737821 Edited 26 August 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Cluster bombs explode times are now slightly randomized
- Adjusted center of mass for fireball to make it more front heavy
- Changed the game over and the win screen so that you can see the components of your weapon.
- Added UI Volume slider to adjust UI volume.
- Slightly increased sawblade size
- Removed the between the slot area between the slots in the weapon. Now only works on bottom and top of weapon.
- When an Item is selected it can be placed between slots now by clicking when seeing the bullets


Added sounds:
- Dropping on slot
- Between slot drop
- Select component

Bug Fixes:
- properly deselects an item when placed in a slot

