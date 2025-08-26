- Cluster bombs explode times are now slightly randomized
- Adjusted center of mass for fireball to make it more front heavy
- Changed the game over and the win screen so that you can see the components of your weapon.
- Added UI Volume slider to adjust UI volume.
- Slightly increased sawblade size
- Removed the between the slot area between the slots in the weapon. Now only works on bottom and top of weapon.
- When an Item is selected it can be placed between slots now by clicking when seeing the bullets
Added sounds:
- Dropping on slot
- Between slot drop
- Select component
Bug Fixes:
- properly deselects an item when placed in a slot
Playtest 0.2.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update