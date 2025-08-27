Dear players,

We are releasing a small technical update aimed at fixing several issues and improving the overall stability of the game. We hope these adjustments make your experience smoother and more enjoyable.





Fixes include:



• Fixed units’ cooldown in the reinforcement menu not properly appearing after a reconnection in some cases;

• Fixed an exploit which allowed to create a mixed team in standard match (we remind everyone that using exploits is against the community code of conduct and can result in a ban

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1604270/discussions/0/599654983090094426/);

• Fixed an exploit which allowed to fire outside of the playable area in standard and custom matches;

• Fixed additional cases where players could get income while disconnected;

• Fixed a desynchronisation issue occurring when ordering to pick up infantry with a transport while this infantry unit is entering a building. This led to infantry entering the transport from your point of view but staying in the building from the opponent point of view;

• Fixed the issue preventing banned players from seeing their ban duration in the main menu;

• Fixed a bug: the option to go back to the editor was not displayed in the pause menu any more after restarting a scenario launched from the editor;

• Fixed an issue preventing anti-aircraft units with static radars (Patriots, S300/S350) from moving when stressed;

• Fixed an issue preventing players from typing text in the report field "other" if the chat window was open;

• Fixed a bug in the deck creation popup which could lead to the UI being stuck.

We are sincerely thankful for your attention to the project and your continued support. It’s thanks to your engagement that we’re able to spot and resolve shortcomings, as well as develop the game in the right direction.