28 August 2025 Build 19737735
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s 2.1.1 Hot Fix addresses a crash that occurred when booting Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition via Steam in Offline mode introduced in this week’s 2.1.0 update. 

After this update, if you are still seeing crashes on start-up, please take the time to submit your information to BugSplat and, after submitting, wait a moment for the BugSplat website to load and review any troubleshooting steps that may be available.  These are targeted responses that can include more information and workarounds related to the issue encountered. 

A huge thank you to all our players that have been diligently reporting issues via our help portal as this is an essential tool for helping the team at Relic set priorities as we continue to support the game – please continue to do so at https://help.relic.com/

General 

  • Fixed a login error that would lead to a crash on start-up when launching the game in Offline mode on Steam 

Changed files in this update

