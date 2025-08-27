Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .
We have updated the game to ver.1.0.5 to improve gameplay.
Update Details
Thank you for playing Noroi Kago: GeGeGe no Yoru.
We’ve released a new update to coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch version!
Cross-platform play is now supported, so we hope you’ll join the challenge and try escaping the Noroi Kago.
New Features
• Added a new yokai “Kubire-Oni” as an Extra Boss (ExBoss)
• The Extra Boss “Zunberabō” will now appear as two units on Hard difficulty
• Added a solo-play tutorial mode with a story-driven structure
• Introduced the “Yokai Stamp Book”, which grants rewards based on your completion progress
• Added unique stamps and perks as rewards from the Yokai Stamp Book
• Added an AI-controlled NPC who helps players escape
• Stamp Chat has been split into Lobby and In-Game categories
• Adjusted and updated parts of the UI (user interface)
Bug Fixes
• Corrected some inconsistent or incorrect in-game texts
• Fixed minor bugs
We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update