Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .

We have updated the game to ver.1.0.5 to improve gameplay.

Update Details





Thank you for playing Noroi Kago: GeGeGe no Yoru.

We’ve released a new update to coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch version!

Cross-platform play is now supported, so we hope you’ll join the challenge and try escaping the Noroi Kago.





New Features

• Added a new yokai “Kubire-Oni” as an Extra Boss (ExBoss)

• The Extra Boss “Zunberabō” will now appear as two units on Hard difficulty

• Added a solo-play tutorial mode with a story-driven structure

• Introduced the “Yokai Stamp Book”, which grants rewards based on your completion progress

• Added unique stamps and perks as rewards from the Yokai Stamp Book

• Added an AI-controlled NPC who helps players escape

• Stamp Chat has been split into Lobby and In-Game categories

• Adjusted and updated parts of the UI (user interface)





Bug Fixes

• Corrected some inconsistent or incorrect in-game texts

• Fixed minor bugs





We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.









