Major 27 August 2025 Build 19737707 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" .

We have updated the game to ver.1.0.5 to improve gameplay.

Update Details


Thank you for playing Noroi Kago: GeGeGe no Yoru.

We’ve released a new update to coincide with the launch of the Nintendo Switch version!

Cross-platform play is now supported, so we hope you’ll join the challenge and try escaping the Noroi Kago.


　New Features

•　Added a new yokai “Kubire-Oni” as an Extra Boss (ExBoss)

•　The Extra Boss “Zunberabō” will now appear as two units on Hard difficulty

•　Added a solo-play tutorial mode with a story-driven structure

•　Introduced the “Yokai Stamp Book”, which grants rewards based on your completion progress

•　Added unique stamps and perks as rewards from the Yokai Stamp Book

•　Added an AI-controlled NPC who helps players escape

•　Stamp Chat has been split into Lobby and In-Game categories

•　Adjusted and updated parts of the UI (user interface)


　Bug Fixes

•  Corrected some inconsistent or incorrect in-game texts

•  Fixed minor bugs


We will continue to improve "NOROI KAGO: the Grudged Domain" to enhance your experience. Thank you for your continued support.




Changed files in this update

