(Fixed): Fixed an issue where jumping skills would cause the player to appear outside the map when jumping to the next level.
(Fixed): Fixed an issue in local dual-play and remote multiplayer where Player 2 couldn't cast skills when Player 1 died.
(Fixed): Fixed an issue where the talent that increases shells didn't actually work under certain circumstances.
(Fixed): Fixed an issue where attributes were not refreshed correctly after restarting the game.
(Fixed): Fixed an issue where the origin descriptions of Void Cat and Blue Abyss Crane were reversed.
(Optimized): Optimized the Dino's attribute panel to display initial values and talent bonus values.
(Optimized): Dino eggs from mating can now be sold in the Capybara Store.
(Optimized): Revised descriptions for some buildings.
(Optimized): In battle results, the shield deducted from the protagonist will now be counted in the protagonist's damage taken data.
(Optimized): Reduced the materials required for upgrading level 20 strongholds.
(Optimized): Dino's summons will now inherit the owner's damage reduction effects.
(Optimized): Some interfaces have been uniformly adjusted and enlarged for better adaptation to the Steam Deck version.
(Optimized): The store can now sell Dino eggs after mating.
(New): Added level 21 strongholds/new technology 7.
(New): Added Advanced Feeder, allowing Dinos to automatically transport food.
