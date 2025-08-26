(Fixed): Fixed an issue where jumping skills would cause the player to appear outside the map when jumping to the next level.

(Fixed): Fixed an issue in local dual-play and remote multiplayer where Player 2 couldn't cast skills when Player 1 died.

(Fixed): Fixed an issue where the talent that increases shells didn't actually work under certain circumstances.

(Fixed): Fixed an issue where attributes were not refreshed correctly after restarting the game.

(Fixed): Fixed an issue where the origin descriptions of Void Cat and Blue Abyss Crane were reversed.

(Optimized): Optimized the Dino's attribute panel to display initial values and talent bonus values.

(Optimized): Dino eggs from mating can now be sold in the Capybara Store.

(Optimized): Revised descriptions for some buildings.

(Optimized): In battle results, the shield deducted from the protagonist will now be counted in the protagonist's damage taken data.

(Optimized): Reduced the materials required for upgrading level 20 strongholds.

(Optimized): Dino's summons will now inherit the owner's damage reduction effects.

(Optimized): Some interfaces have been uniformly adjusted and enlarged for better adaptation to the Steam Deck version.

(New): Added level 21 strongholds/new technology 7.

(New): Added Advanced Feeder, allowing Dinos to automatically transport food.