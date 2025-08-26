Hi everyone!

We just released a new build (0.8.0) with:

A new event in the timeline of Yuna: "I got your back".

Four new mini-games in the coffee shop and the patio area during the management gameplay.

The next update will have another story event on Yuna's timeline, with a sex scene.

We are still working on translations in multiple languages (Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, French, Thai). They will come in a future update - it might take some time.

Cheers,

Chuck Wow, Good Flicks