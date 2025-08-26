 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19737620
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reduced mission difficulty for "Los Pollos Locos".
  • Fixed an issue where the connection status always appeared as Critical in the multiplayer browser.
  • Note: Rooms created with the previous version may still appear as Critical.
  • Fixed incorrect translations for some words in the Korean settings menu.

