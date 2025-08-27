 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19737593 Edited 27 August 2025 – 06:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added Recommended Settings for VRChat feature.

    • Home > Quick Settings > Recommended Settings for VRChat

  • Added yaw drift correction status display.

    • Advanced Settings > Yaw Drift correction strength > Tooltip

  • Added spine estimation, removed hip estimation.

Changed

  • Adjusted preview widget frame rate to reduce system load.

  • Improved confirmation dialog and UI when changing attachment points.

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

  • Fixed feet splaying outward when ankles rotated in the yaw direction.

  • Fixed virtual tracker switching process not working when only the chest sensor was attached.

  • Fixed an issue where, after turning the ankle motion detection feature off, the foot did not register ground contact in some cases.

  • Fixed some text not updating immediately after changing the language settings.

  • Implemented a workaround for an issue where uninstalling the Shiftall Tracker (SteamVR driver) would fail in certain environments.

Security

Changed files in this update

Depot 3060771
  • Loading history…
