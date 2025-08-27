Added
Added Recommended Settings for VRChat feature.
Added yaw drift correction status display.
Advanced Settings > Yaw Drift correction strength > Tooltip
Added spine estimation, removed hip estimation.
Changed
Adjusted preview widget frame rate to reduce system load.
Improved confirmation dialog and UI when changing attachment points.
Deprecated
Removed
Fixed
Fixed feet splaying outward when ankles rotated in the yaw direction.
Fixed virtual tracker switching process not working when only the chest sensor was attached.
Fixed an issue where, after turning the ankle motion detection feature off, the foot did not register ground contact in some cases.
Fixed some text not updating immediately after changing the language settings.
Implemented a workaround for an issue where uninstalling the Shiftall Tracker (SteamVR driver) would fail in certain environments.
