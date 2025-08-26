Hi Commanders,
Thanks for all the feedback it's great to see all the HarpGamers streaming in to support this classic.
We noticed your posts on the lack of a 1.63d update. The team have now updated the game to that version.
Tip: Lost a window because you dragged it all the way down? Click on the Windows tab and then click on tile or cascade to get them all back in your view.
1.63d Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update