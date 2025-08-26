 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19737434 Edited 26 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi Commanders,

Thanks for all the feedback it's great to see all the HarpGamers streaming in to support this classic.

We noticed your posts on the lack of a 1.63d update. The team have now updated the game to that version.

Tip: Lost a window because you dragged it all the way down? Click on the Windows tab and then click on tile or cascade to get them all back in your view.





