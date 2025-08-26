Maintenance on 22.08
Update notes via Steam Community
On August 26 from 12:30 to 13:00 (UTC+3) maintenance will be carried out on the game server.
Due to this, the game may be unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Please note that the end time of the work is approximate and may be changed.
