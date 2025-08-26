 Skip to content
Major 26 August 2025 Build 19737312
Update notes via Steam Community

After gathering feedback and analyzing the core issues, we decided to cut our losses and focus on the essentials, removing distracting systems along the way.

Some of the parts we changed or removed are as follows:

  • Removed Twitch integration.

  • Removed the mandatory use of the console within the game loop.

  • Simplified various interaction systems, such as the overload mechanic.

  • Changed the upgrade system so upgrades are now applied automatically.

  • Changed the loot system and removed hora polluted item collection.

  • Fixed many bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824021
