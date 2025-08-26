After gathering feedback and analyzing the core issues, we decided to cut our losses and focus on the essentials, removing distracting systems along the way.
Some of the parts we changed or removed are as follows:
Removed Twitch integration.
Removed the mandatory use of the console within the game loop.
Simplified various interaction systems, such as the overload mechanic.
Changed the upgrade system so upgrades are now applied automatically.
Changed the loot system and removed hora polluted item collection.
Fixed many bugs.
Changed files in this update