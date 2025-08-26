Hello Cops!

Hope all of you are peeling good.



Big announcement!

I'll be away for a week for a work event and I do need some rest from all the updates. There are some big changes planned but I'm looking at least 2-3 months from now. In the meantime, please accept this patch as tribute.

Bug fixes

The bug fixes should only affect controller players.

Fix character always defaulting to looking left

Fix moonwalking in the achievements page

16-direction attack for controllers

We did some live play-testing at a convention recently and it was quite apparent that players were struggling with only 8-direction attacks with controllers.

When controller support was added, I didn't want to give controller players an unfair advantage. However, the inconsistent attacks made it an awful experience and it's not a competitive game to begin with. So with that, controller players can still only walk in 8-directions but can attack at more angles now.

Longer attack reach (?)

Due to the update above, I've cleaned up the code and made some changes to how the peeler spawns. It should have a longer range now. Less mechanically skilled player should feel a bit more leniency to their positioning.

Should we name our cop?

Lastly, related to the big updates planned. I'm planning to have a name for our egg-looking main character. Let me know if this is a good idea and send in your suggestions!

That's all folks! Happy peeling!