 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19737051 Edited 26 August 2025 – 09:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW CHANGE LOG:
1. Added 2 new arcade games
2. can now dance with Touch controls
3. added arcade top score and wins to all machines that needed them.
4. crow spring power activate achievement fixed

Also I will be making a game in the d2jam.com game jam next month and you can play and vote on your favourite games from september the 8th.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link