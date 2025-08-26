This update will likely require a new game.
Additions
Added Deconstruct button to resource buildings and towns.
Added Migrate button to towns. Migrating will allow you to move a town and its resources to a different location, or merge with another town.
Added 3 passives for archers.
Added indicator showing if a unit is garrisoned in the Units menu.
Added button to ungarrison selected units in the Units menu.
Changes
Updated diplomacy menu to display more information.
Units will garrison when retreating from low health.
Factions are less likely to do certain diplomatic actions immediately after another. Example: declaring war immediately after achieving peace, or breaking an alliance immediately after forming an alliance.
Units are more likely to prioritize learning/upgrading skills that are suited for their class.
Adjusted some menus and tooltips to behave normally when time is paused or slowed down.
Increased wheat cost for garrisoned units.
Increased HP recovered for garrisoned units.
Changed workers so that they'll drop off resources if there are no available resource buildings instead of waiting until they are at full carry capacity.
Changed it so that attacks can't damage allied units.
Changed it so that when drag selecting multiple units it will only select combat units.
Bug Fixes
Fixed units in the player faction sometimes leaving the garrison on their own.
Fixed the issue where resource buildings couldn't be attacked in some cases.
Fixed Magicians having duplicate skills.
Fixed the first level of passive skills not being applied.
Fixed units gaining more stats than they should in some cases.
Fixed archer stats not scaling properly when leveling up.
Fixed issue where the evasive dash skill would sometimes maintain its invincibility.
Fixed units not healing when garrisoned.
Fixed wheat being consumed by all garrisoned units instead of by individual injured units.
Fixed evasive dash not activating for archers.
Fixed Go To Selected button not moving the camera to a unit if they are garrisoned.
