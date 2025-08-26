 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19737032 Edited 26 August 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update will likely require a new game.

Additions

  • Added Deconstruct button to resource buildings and towns.

  • Added Migrate button to towns. Migrating will allow you to move a town and its resources to a different location, or merge with another town.

  • Added 3 passives for archers.

  • Added indicator showing if a unit is garrisoned in the Units menu.

  • Added button to ungarrison selected units in the Units menu.

Changes

  • Updated diplomacy menu to display more information.

  • Units will garrison when retreating from low health.

  • Factions are less likely to do certain diplomatic actions immediately after another. Example: declaring war immediately after achieving peace, or breaking an alliance immediately after forming an alliance.

  • Units are more likely to prioritize learning/upgrading skills that are suited for their class.

  • Adjusted some menus and tooltips to behave normally when time is paused or slowed down.

  • Increased wheat cost for garrisoned units.

  • Increased HP recovered for garrisoned units.

  • Changed workers so that they'll drop off resources if there are no available resource buildings instead of waiting until they are at full carry capacity.

  • Changed it so that attacks can't damage allied units.

  • Changed it so that when drag selecting multiple units it will only select combat units.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed units in the player faction sometimes leaving the garrison on their own.

  • Fixed the issue where resource buildings couldn't be attacked in some cases.

  • Fixed Magicians having duplicate skills.

  • Fixed the first level of passive skills not being applied.

  • Fixed units gaining more stats than they should in some cases.

  • Fixed archer stats not scaling properly when leveling up.

  • Fixed issue where the evasive dash skill would sometimes maintain its invincibility.

  • Fixed units not healing when garrisoned.

  • Fixed wheat being consumed by all garrisoned units instead of by individual injured units.

  • Fixed evasive dash not activating for archers.

  • Fixed Go To Selected button not moving the camera to a unit if they are garrisoned.

Changed files in this update

