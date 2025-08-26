This update will likely require a new game.

Added button to ungarrison selected units in the Units menu.

Added indicator showing if a unit is garrisoned in the Units menu.

Added Migrate button to towns. Migrating will allow you to move a town and its resources to a different location, or merge with another town.

Updated diplomacy menu to display more information.

Units will garrison when retreating from low health.

Factions are less likely to do certain diplomatic actions immediately after another. Example: declaring war immediately after achieving peace, or breaking an alliance immediately after forming an alliance.

Units are more likely to prioritize learning/upgrading skills that are suited for their class.

Adjusted some menus and tooltips to behave normally when time is paused or slowed down.

Increased wheat cost for garrisoned units.

Increased HP recovered for garrisoned units.

Changed workers so that they'll drop off resources if there are no available resource buildings instead of waiting until they are at full carry capacity.

Changed it so that attacks can't damage allied units.