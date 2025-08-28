Hey everyone!

It’s been a month since Primal Planet launched. Thanks so much to everyone who’s been playing, exploring, and sending in feedback. This third update adds a bit more to the late-game: a mysterious new area beyond the portal, new enemies to deal with, and an extension to the ending that gives a little more insight into the aliens.

🚀 What’s New in This Update!





👽 ALIEN MOON BASE <:>:.:<.<

🌀 Step through the interstellar portal and discover a strange new world.

🌌 Explore an otherworldly alien biome filled with new enemies, strange creatures, and atmospheric surprises.

🧠 Face off against a new boss fight and experience an extended ending that reveals more about what the aliens are doing with the dinosaurs.

👁️‍🗨️ This area adds new lore and late-game content for those who’ve journeyed deep into Primal Planet's secrets.

🛠 OTHER FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

🗺️ Corrected a portal location on the world map for better navigation.

📈 Reduced the XP required to level up at higher levels. Progression should feel smoother for late-game explorers.

🔋 Added a few more power cells across the world to help activate portals more reliably.

🎨 Added credits for additional contributing artists and Godot, the game engine powering Primal Planet.

You can use your current save file, even if you've already finished the game - everyone should still be able to see the new ending no matter what.

That’s it for this patch! As always, thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and diving into the strange wilds of Primal Planet. If you’ve been enjoying your journey, consider leaving a review, it really helps others discover the game. 🦕💚

– Albert van Zyl aka Seethingswarm

Developer of Primal Planet