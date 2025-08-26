Heroes,

The Feast of Grimnir is upon us! Our brave Heroes must venture into the troll-infested hold of Karak Dal to prove themselves worthy of the title of ‘Drengbarazi’ by slaying every troll in sight!

The Feast of Grimnir

Feast of Grimnir is a brand new, limited time, annually recurring event. This year’s event begins today and will last until September 14. For the duration of the event, the new event level, ‘The Feast of Grimnir’, will be accessible via the Weekly Event Game Mode. Play the level to complete event specific Okri’s quests and unlock rewards!

On top of that, Lohner’s Emporium of Wonders’s event section is open again, where you’ll be able to purchase a brand new cosmetic frame, alongside old event rewards from other recurring events!







As always, there will be double XP for all actions for the duration of the event!

If you’d like to know more about The Feast of Grimnir, check out the most recent entries in Lohner’s Chronicles (Part 1 and Part 2), as well as this dev blog about the level!





Without further ado…

Patch 6.7.0 patch notes

Features & Tweaks

Enabled the new Feast of Grimnir event . Complete event-specific Okri’s Quests during the event to receive exclusive rewards. Taal’s Horn Keep has received a summery makeover that some of you might be familiar with! Heroes will gain Double XP for the duration of the event.

Added a new event level ‘The Feast of Grimnir’ , available for the duration of the Feast of Grimnir event.

Bots now avoid damage circles in Enchanter’s Lair.

Bots are now able to detect attacks from multiple enemies at once that don't directly target them.

Bots are now less prone to dodge into enemies.

Boss health bars no longer disappear until bosses are dead.

Teammates attacking bosses will now make the health bar appear for oneself as well (similar to pinging).

Additional health bars will now appear if more than one boss is active at once.

Players joining mid-match can now spawn while other players are riding an elevator

Fixes