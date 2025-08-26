Heroes,
The Feast of Grimnir is upon us! Our brave Heroes must venture into the troll-infested hold of Karak Dal to prove themselves worthy of the title of ‘Drengbarazi’ by slaying every troll in sight!
The Feast of Grimnir
Feast of Grimnir is a brand new, limited time, annually recurring event. This year’s event begins today and will last until September 14. For the duration of the event, the new event level, ‘The Feast of Grimnir’, will be accessible via the Weekly Event Game Mode. Play the level to complete event specific Okri’s quests and unlock rewards!
On top of that, Lohner’s Emporium of Wonders’s event section is open again, where you’ll be able to purchase a brand new cosmetic frame, alongside old event rewards from other recurring events!
As always, there will be double XP for all actions for the duration of the event!
If you’d like to know more about The Feast of Grimnir, check out the most recent entries in Lohner’s Chronicles (Part 1 and Part 2), as well as this dev blog about the level!
Without further ado…
Patch 6.7.0 patch notes
Features & Tweaks
Enabled the new Feast of Grimnir event.
Complete event-specific Okri’s Quests during the event to receive exclusive rewards.
Taal’s Horn Keep has received a summery makeover that some of you might be familiar with!
Heroes will gain Double XP for the duration of the event.
Added a new event level ‘The Feast of Grimnir’, available for the duration of the Feast of Grimnir event.
Bots now avoid damage circles in Enchanter’s Lair.
Bots are now able to detect attacks from multiple enemies at once that don't directly target them.
Bots are now less prone to dodge into enemies.
Boss health bars no longer disappear until bosses are dead.
Teammates attacking bosses will now make the health bar appear for oneself as well (similar to pinging).
Additional health bars will now appear if more than one boss is active at once.
Players joining mid-match can now spawn while other players are riding an elevator
Fixes
Fixed the Chaos Spawn contemplating existence if a grabbed player disconnects.
Fixed an issue with an illusion for Kerillian’s Dual Swords where it had the wrong name (Now correctly named ‘Eternos-Ichor Dual Swords’)
Fixed an issue in Fort Bringing Bacon where the intro dialogue would not play if either Bardin or Saltzpyre were missing.
Fixed playback limits for Blightstormers and Lifeleeches where audio issues could occur if a huge amount of them were spawned at the same time.
Fixed an issue with the barrel pit in the finale for Tower of Treachery. Throwing barrels into it should be far more consistent now.
Fixed a bug where the whole party immediately returns to the keep when the host presses "Return to The Keep" after losing a level, instead of the 45 second timer appearing.
Fixed a crash when a source damaging a player is destroyed while dealing damage when the Baleful Empathy curse is active
Fixed a bug where enemies hit while Aqshy's Incineration is active in a Bright Delving weave don't visually catch on fire while they are affected by the damage over time effect.
Fixed a typo in the Louen Leoncoeur skin for Grail knight.
Changed files in this update