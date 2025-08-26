Bugfixes and Improvements
ctrl + v now works on text input fields
Scroll to top when searching for items in stash
Fixed another race conditions in wheel of fortune search
The lost Opal Kiki missions now have a safe zone around the Treasure Asteroids
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update