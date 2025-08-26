 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19736587
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and Improvements

  • ctrl + v now works on text input fields

  • Scroll to top when searching for items in stash

  • Fixed another race conditions in wheel of fortune search

  • The lost Opal Kiki missions now have a safe zone around the Treasure Asteroids

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
