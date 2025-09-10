Main Features & New Additions
Tempest Season has arrived to the Battle Pass
Experience new Elimination arenas on Batterie Draug
Put your skills to the test in the new Challenge System
The hotly-requested PP-19 joins the fight
New Seasonal Halloween event added
Express yourself with brand-new gestures
Stalk your prey with the Bayou Reaper Pack
Gameplay & Visuals
Added: Matchmaking time information is now available in the Outlands tab
Added: Consumable Crate
Added: Time-limited Event Challenges (Airdrop Hunt, Outlands Duty, Terminal Call, Halloween Hunt)
Changed: The preview pictures of Crafting Plans
Changed: Crafting Boost price now changes according to the time remaining
Changed: Challenges System reworked, with improvements to daily and seasonal challenges
Changed: Improved Unexploded Missile sounds
Changed: General UI polish and improvements
Changed: UI improvements to the Crafting Tab
Tweaked: When playing Halloween Hunt, Consumables can be used while the player is in mid-air (e.g. healing won't get interrupted when falling down)
Fixed: Various bugs affecting Cosmetics
Fixed: Unexploded Missile not spawning properly
Fixed: 'Weapon Expert' Achievement not counting some weapon plans towards completion
Fixed: Several networking issues
Fixed: General Client and Server stability
Bug Reports
Found a bug not listed here? Let us know through our Feedback Tracker:
