Major 10 September 2025 Build 19736548 Edited 10 September 2025 – 12:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Features & New Additions

  • Tempest Season has arrived to the Battle Pass

  • Experience new Elimination arenas on Batterie Draug

  • Put your skills to the test in the new Challenge System

  • The hotly-requested PP-19 joins the fight

  • New Seasonal Halloween event added

  • Express yourself with brand-new gestures

  • Stalk your prey with the Bayou Reaper Pack

Gameplay & Visuals

  • Added: Matchmaking time information is now available in the Outlands tab

  • Added: Consumable Crate

  • Added: Time-limited Event Challenges (Airdrop Hunt, Outlands Duty, Terminal Call, Halloween Hunt)

  • Changed: The preview pictures of Crafting Plans

  • Changed: Crafting Boost price now changes according to the time remaining

  • Changed: Challenges System reworked, with improvements to daily and seasonal challenges

  • Changed: Improved Unexploded Missile sounds

  • Changed: General UI polish and improvements

  • Changed: UI improvements to the Crafting Tab

  • Tweaked: When playing Halloween Hunt, Consumables can be used while the player is in mid-air (e.g. healing won't get interrupted when falling down)

  • Fixed: Various bugs affecting Cosmetics

  • Fixed: Unexploded Missile not spawning properly

  • Fixed: 'Weapon Expert' Achievement not counting some weapon plans towards completion

  • Fixed: Several networking issues

  • Fixed: General Client and Server stability

Bug Reports

Found a bug not listed here? Let us know through our Feedback Tracker:

Changed files in this update

