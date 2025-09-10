Stalk your prey with the Bayou Reaper Pack

Express yourself with brand-new gestures

The hotly-requested PP-19 joins the fight

Put your skills to the test in the new Challenge System

Experience new Elimination arenas on Batterie Draug

Tempest Season has arrived to the Battle Pass

Added: Matchmaking time information is now available in the Outlands tab

Added: Consumable Crate

Added: Time-limited Event Challenges (Airdrop Hunt, Outlands Duty, Terminal Call, Halloween Hunt)

Changed: The preview pictures of Crafting Plans

Changed: Crafting Boost price now changes according to the time remaining

Changed: Challenges System reworked, with improvements to daily and seasonal challenges

Changed: Improved Unexploded Missile sounds

Changed: General UI polish and improvements

Changed: UI improvements to the Crafting Tab

Tweaked: When playing Halloween Hunt, Consumables can be used while the player is in mid-air (e.g. healing won't get interrupted when falling down)

Fixed: Various bugs affecting Cosmetics

Fixed: Unexploded Missile not spawning properly

Fixed: 'Weapon Expert' Achievement not counting some weapon plans towards completion

Fixed: Several networking issues