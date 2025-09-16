Hey Custodians!



We know it's been a bit quiet on our end, but that's because we've been working away at testing and implementing some fixes to the game! Here's what we're rolling out with this update -

Fixed stain synchronization issues between players.

Fixed soft-lock situations caused by buckets (and other objects) getting stuck in walls or floors.,

Objects may still occasionally get stuck, but you can now pick them up to resolve the issue.

Fixed water buckets respawning outside the level due to kill-volumes

This is one of many fixes we are hoping to put out to improve on the player experience. We've received all your feedback and appreciate your thoughts - we hope to be able to keep making the game much better! Thank you for your continued patience and support!