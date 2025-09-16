 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19736412 Edited 16 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Custodians!

We know it's been a bit quiet on our end, but that's because we've been working away at testing and implementing some fixes to the game! Here's what we're rolling out with this update -

  • Fixed stain synchronization issues between players.

  • Fixed soft-lock situations caused by buckets (and other objects) getting stuck in walls or floors.,

  • Objects may still occasionally get stuck, but you can now pick them up to resolve the issue.

  • Fixed water buckets respawning outside the level due to kill-volumes

This is one of many fixes we are hoping to put out to improve on the player experience. We've received all your feedback and appreciate your thoughts - we hope to be able to keep making the game much better! Thank you for your continued patience and support!

