- Added Butcher.

- Added Soul Fragment: Adrenaline Rush.

- Increased parry window from 6 frames to ~10 frames.

- Fixed Stalker getting stuck facing a wall.

- Reduced Stalker's spawn limit from 2 to 1 for Normal difficulty and below.

- Added vignette effect for having low health and taking damage.

- The visual effect indicating a stunned enemy now disappears 1 second, or half of the total stun duration should it be less than 1 second, before the stun wears off.

- Added visual indicator for the range of a Blood Box.

- Reduced knife counter dynamic damage.

- Increased knife counter flat damage.

- Knife finisher and knife counter no longer receive any damage bonus from weakpoints.

- Reduced special spawn aggressiveness during "Capture the Soul Banner" and "Escort the Soul Lantern" objectives.

- Fixed enemies not dropping off the ledge.

- Enemy attacks that are supposed to hit but are nullified by a dodge should no longer play hit sound effects.

- Fixed a failsafe-triggered crash.