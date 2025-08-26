- Added Butcher.
- Added Soul Fragment: Adrenaline Rush.
- Increased parry window from 6 frames to ~10 frames.
- Fixed Stalker getting stuck facing a wall.
- Reduced Stalker's spawn limit from 2 to 1 for Normal difficulty and below.
- Added vignette effect for having low health and taking damage.
- The visual effect indicating a stunned enemy now disappears 1 second, or half of the total stun duration should it be less than 1 second, before the stun wears off.
- Added visual indicator for the range of a Blood Box.
- Reduced knife counter dynamic damage.
- Increased knife counter flat damage.
- Knife finisher and knife counter no longer receive any damage bonus from weakpoints.
- Reduced special spawn aggressiveness during "Capture the Soul Banner" and "Escort the Soul Lantern" objectives.
- Fixed enemies not dropping off the ledge.
- Enemy attacks that are supposed to hit but are nullified by a dodge should no longer play hit sound effects.
- Fixed a failsafe-triggered crash.
Pre-release build 1.4.0 changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
