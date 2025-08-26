Hi everyone,

I’ve been traveling the past few days and wasn’t able to work on the game, but now I’m back and will be pushing more patches in the near future.

Patch 0.754 is primarily a bug-fix update, aimed at making the game more stable and smooth:

Critical Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where, for unknown reasons, guests staying in the inn did not have matching records, causing a game-breaking bug with an empty guest list and no new guests arriving.

Bug Fix: Wallpaper “Chocolate” tile was not accessible.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where wallpaper changes sometimes wouldn’t save after placement.

Bug Fix: During the Build a Mortar task, players received a Magic Spirit item. This item is now marked as a quest item and cannot be sold; otherwise, players could get stuck.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where players could walk into market stalls.

Bug Fix: Fixed the tutorials for Contract and Fire Travel .

Bug Fix: At the start of Act 2, talking to Luka now correctly clears his notification.

Bug Fix: Fixed camera angles during group dialogues.

Controller Fix: After learning a new recipe, players can now use the controller to select a recipe to discard.

Improvement: The top part of the bar is now transparent when it obstructs the line of sight.

We truly appreciate all the support from the community! We’ll also begin brainstorming new content for Act 2 soon. If you’d like to participate, you’re more than welcome to join our Discord and chat with us directly!