Hi everyone!
Josh here with a quick patch!
I think I FINALLY solved the intro cutscene switching languages!
I know, I said that before and was wrong, but this time I think I really got it!
Keep an eye out and let me know if it pops up again?
I also added a little "Are you sure?" confirmation when returning to the title screen.
No more accidental exits!
Lastly, I heard back from BitDefender! They need more time...
Will keep you posted!
Thanks everyone!
Josh
Intro Cutscene Language and Exit Confirmation
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update