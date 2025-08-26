Hi everyone!

Josh here with a quick patch!



I think I FINALLY solved the intro cutscene switching languages!

I know, I said that before and was wrong, but this time I think I really got it!

Keep an eye out and let me know if it pops up again?



I also added a little "Are you sure?" confirmation when returning to the title screen.

No more accidental exits!



Lastly, I heard back from BitDefender! They need more time...

Will keep you posted!



Thanks everyone!

Josh