26 August 2025 Build 19736128 Edited 26 August 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
Josh here with a quick patch!

I think I FINALLY solved the intro cutscene switching languages!
I know, I said that before and was wrong, but this time I think I really got it!
Keep an eye out and let me know if it pops up again?

I also added a little "Are you sure?" confirmation when returning to the title screen.
No more accidental exits!

Lastly, I heard back from BitDefender! They need more time...
Will keep you posted!

Thanks everyone!
Josh

