26 August 2025 Build 19736010 Edited 26 August 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Magical Coin as a rare drop

  • Increased the gold mine's global gold buff %

  • Gold mine now increases the yield of gold ore(from the ore mine)

  • Buffed the hunter camp(reaching cap is faster now, and you get more leather after cap)

  • Added offline progression for expeditions

  • Mute/unmute button for the music on the main menu screen

  • Craft "max" resources button when crafting a resource

  • Added arrows in the enemy info to go to the next/previous enemy

  • Changed the Hero UI, Followers UI with a new hand made UI.

  • Fixed the katana recipe requiring 8/9 dragon slayer.

  • Fixed workers not increasing resources at around level ~30 ish in lumber camp/quarry(now they will give overall more than before)

  • Fixed un-equipping your weapon when trying to craft a new one and not having resources

