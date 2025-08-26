Added Magical Coin as a rare drop

Increased the gold mine's global gold buff %

Gold mine now increases the yield of gold ore(from the ore mine)

Buffed the hunter camp(reaching cap is faster now, and you get more leather after cap)

Added offline progression for expeditions

Mute/unmute button for the music on the main menu screen

Craft "max" resources button when crafting a resource

Added arrows in the enemy info to go to the next/previous enemy