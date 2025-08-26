Added Magical Coin as a rare drop
Increased the gold mine's global gold buff %
Gold mine now increases the yield of gold ore(from the ore mine)
Buffed the hunter camp(reaching cap is faster now, and you get more leather after cap)
Added offline progression for expeditions
Mute/unmute button for the music on the main menu screen
Craft "max" resources button when crafting a resource
Added arrows in the enemy info to go to the next/previous enemy
Changed the Hero UI, Followers UI with a new hand made UI.
Fixed the katana recipe requiring 8/9 dragon slayer.
Fixed workers not increasing resources at around level ~30 ish in lumber camp/quarry(now they will give overall more than before)
Fixed un-equipping your weapon when trying to craft a new one and not having resources
