Update 8.0 - 5 New Items + 3 New Achievements + Enhancements (25 August 2025)

The game community is growing super fast, with tons of new players joining every day! This is absolutely amazing. Huge thanks to Real Civil Engineer, Dex, Gona89, Hii Channel, Zueljin and many more creators for their amazing videos over the past few days!

NEW CONTENT:

NEW ITEM: Attack Guarantee (blue): you always find at least 1 attack in Shop

NEW ITEM : Soul Chest (green): +20 souls when you pick up a chest, -1 Melee Damage

NEW ITEM: Hypermobility (purple): +10 Dodge, -2 HP Regen, -2% Life Steal

NEW ITEM: Dual Heart (purple): HP Regen doubled, -30% Life Steal

NEW ITEM: Amulet of Regeneration (blue): +4 HP Regen, -2% Crit Chance

New Achievement: Win a run with Monoculus on Difficulty 5: unlock Hypermobility item

New Achievement: Win a run with Bigfoot on Difficulty 5: unlocks Attack Guarantee Item

New Achievement: Win a run with Succubus on Difficulty 5: unlocks Dual Heart

(note: new achievements aren’t retroactively unlocked by design, this way players who already D5 all characters in early version can still enjoy unlocking content as it’s added in the game, especially since the balancing differs between version)

ENHANCEMENTS:

Scene transitions Enhancement: switching between the Title Screen , Start Game Screen and Game Scene is now instant thanks to some optimizations (previously it was sometimes slightly choppy).

Life Steal Stat: can now trigger once every 0.2 seconds instead of once every 0.1 seconds max (max 5 HP/Sec)

Improved the tooltip description of Life Steal Stat and HP Regen Stat

Petal Popper Attack: can’t trigger life steal anymore

Reduced the vignetting effect during a run (and also reduced the other vignetting effect happening during the “Wave Finished” animation)

Vampiric Hit Item full rework

Added rewards for Community Quests that didn’t displayed some yet

Improved some translations

Cup Item: +1% Life Steal => +1 HP from Potion

Crossbox Attack: 20 base crit chance => 0 base crit chance

Bow Attack: 0 base crit chance => 5 base crit chance

Hood Item: -2% Damage => -1% Damage

Other minor balancing changes

Hotfix Update 8.2 (26 August 2025)

Bugfix: Mom Character was broken in 8.0 (Minime didn't appear)

Bugfix: When merging Characters via Overboy Boss effect or Chara Merge Item effect, the "you starte with Item/Attack" didn't work. For example, the Minime Attack of the Mom Character didn't work if its effect was added via the Character Merge mechanic.

Enjoy!