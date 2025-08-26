 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19735913
Update notes via Steam Community
-Boss adjustments to Legion, Pandora, and Penny Rematch at higher intensities. All are now more aggressive at higher intensities are are either unchanged at normal or are slightly less aggressive.
-Added a shortcut passage in the Forgotten Depths once you have found an optional path allowing you to not have to go back the way you came.
-Level geometry adjustements.
-Many visual and sound effect improvements and fixes.

