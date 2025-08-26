Dialogue changes:
- reduced amount of Dialogue for all languages
- reworked Japanese dialogues
- fixed some spacing issues in dialogues
Improvements:
- preview images in main area now have a night variant
- could get stuck behind garbage bins in the Steep Games area
- starting animation of halfpipe challenge looks better now
- Ruffy is shown at correct map position during the intro
Bugfixes:
- reloading the area before the Silya cave caused the movement sound of the stone pillars to play all the time
- garage in farm sometimes didn't close again
- wrong dialogue played when talking to Sir Eddler before entering the fourth Buried Cities
- when loading a scene while the pixel drawings are enabled, sometimes not all selected objects were pixelized
- fixed some stuttering issues
- when closing the map while doing some input, the map continued moving after reopening without any input
1.1.16: Shortened dialogues and further improvements
