26 August 2025 Build 19735869 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dialogue changes:
- reduced amount of Dialogue for all languages
- reworked Japanese dialogues
- fixed some spacing issues in dialogues

Improvements:
- preview images in main area now have a night variant
- could get stuck behind garbage bins in the Steep Games area
- starting animation of halfpipe challenge looks better now
- Ruffy is shown at correct map position during the intro

Bugfixes:
- reloading the area before the Silya cave caused the movement sound of the stone pillars to play all the time
- garage in farm sometimes didn't close again
- wrong dialogue played when talking to Sir Eddler before entering the fourth Buried Cities
- when loading a scene while the pixel drawings are enabled, sometimes not all selected objects were pixelized
- fixed some stuttering issues
- when closing the map while doing some input, the map continued moving after reopening without any input

