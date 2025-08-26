Dialogue changes:

- reduced amount of Dialogue for all languages

- reworked Japanese dialogues

- fixed some spacing issues in dialogues



Improvements:

- preview images in main area now have a night variant

- could get stuck behind garbage bins in the Steep Games area

- starting animation of halfpipe challenge looks better now

- Ruffy is shown at correct map position during the intro



Bugfixes:

- reloading the area before the Silya cave caused the movement sound of the stone pillars to play all the time

- garage in farm sometimes didn't close again

- wrong dialogue played when talking to Sir Eddler before entering the fourth Buried Cities

- when loading a scene while the pixel drawings are enabled, sometimes not all selected objects were pixelized

- fixed some stuttering issues

- when closing the map while doing some input, the map continued moving after reopening without any input

