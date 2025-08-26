On September 6, Ammo and Oxygen will transition from Early Access to full release. We decided to release this update earlier because it contains many important fixes.

We are continuing preparations for the release, and the next update will include the continuation of the story, the final level, as well as improvements and fixes.

Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.



Changes and Improvements:

- Monsters no longer push the player and other monsters while moving, only when they attack.

- Improved game optimization and stability.

- Several new achievements added, and outdated ones updated (not all can be obtained before release).

- When oxygen and health levels are low, the indicators now flash in the interface. The camera effect for low oxygen has been enhanced for better visibility.

- The Reactor Complex and Swamp levels are now slightly shorter and easier.

- Reduced the number of monsters' dependence on the number of players.

- Points of interest now appear more frequently in the swamps.

- The graphics of breakable boxes have been changed.

- The time-slowing power has been altered; it now extends the daylight portion of the day.

- New story notes have been added.

- The auto-open door distance has been reduced.

- The visual effect of the shield for the monster with the corresponding ability has been refined.

- A system for displaying composite story scenes has been implemented, which will be used in several final dialogues.

- You can now assign a key to switch weapons in the opposite direction on both gamepad and keyboard.

- Debug information regarding the game version and FPS is now hidden.

Fixes:

- Fixed a bug that caused players to get stuck during pushes.

- Fixed an issue where the game would slow down at some point, and the FPS would be locked at a low level.

- Fixed a bug that caused movement speed not to update at the beginning of a level until weapon switching.

- Fixed issues with grenades that caused them to deal no damage when fired rapidly. Decreased self-explosion damage.

- Fixed a bug that prevented rare object spawns on surface levels from appearing.

- Fixed an issue where large monsters would often get stuck in narrow passages.

- Fixed a bug that could cause in-game music to stop playing.

- Fixed a bug that allowed players to find secret rooms due to loot highlight icons.

- Fixed a bug where the first opening of the game menu had a noticeable delay.

- Fixed an issue where one of the story objects displayed incorrect texts.

- Fixed a bug that caused stationary monsters to visually sink into the ground.

- Fixed a bug where players could die from lack of oxygen when switching levels.

- Fixed an issue in cooperative mode where different players on the same selection screen could receive power-ups that could only be picked up once per session.

- Fixed a bug in cooperative mode where the low health and oxygen effects continued to display after a player's death. Other related bugs associated with these effects have also been fixed.

- Adjusted the exit zone sizes on levels, so in cooperative play, the prompt to press a key disappears when the active player moves away.

- Fixed an issue where button hints for the shop in cooperative mode displayed prompts for the player who opened the shop, even though only Player 1 could interact with it.

