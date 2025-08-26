 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19735653 Edited 26 August 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
改进：
1.改进了穿梭传送门易死亡问题
2.改进了繁杂的交互方式，2，4，6键开启上中下柜子方法，改为e键一键开启，从下到上的柜子
3.改进了部分物体比例奇怪或不协调问题
4.增加了按键说明与注释
5.提高了存档读档的可用性与部分冲突性问题


修复BUG:
1.修改了迷宫部分bug
降低了游戏难度；


残留部分BUG：
1.背包功能物品丢失问题；
2.卡视野问题；
3.地图刷新重置问题；
由于技术有限，以上BUG暂时无法解决，给您造成困扰，我十分抱歉；

如果发现新的BUG，或有需要改进的地方，请在社区留言，感谢，祝您顺利

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 3904001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link