改进：
1.改进了穿梭传送门易死亡问题
2.改进了繁杂的交互方式，2，4，6键开启上中下柜子方法，改为e键一键开启，从下到上的柜子
3.改进了部分物体比例奇怪或不协调问题
4.增加了按键说明与注释
5.提高了存档读档的可用性与部分冲突性问题
修复BUG:
1.修改了迷宫部分bug
降低了游戏难度；
残留部分BUG：
1.背包功能物品丢失问题；
2.卡视野问题；
3.地图刷新重置问题；
由于技术有限，以上BUG暂时无法解决，给您造成困扰，我十分抱歉；
如果发现新的BUG，或有需要改进的地方，请在社区留言，感谢，祝您顺利
8月26日 《规则：醒来之后，请别叫我》修复与改进说明
