- Added the option to buy single Kurupira Claws at Kurumart.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where certain screen transitions could be bypassed with the Wave Ribbon.
- Fixed an unintended behavior with certain climbing walls in Upper Windberg
- Fixed an issue where running out of Kurupira Claws would result in the player being unable to enter Kurumart
- Fixed an issue where exiting the game in the Silver Smuggler's Hideout would cause the save file to become impossible to open.
- Fixed an issue with Kurumart displaying the wrong price for the Kurumart Prize Shuffle.
- Fixed several typos in dialogue.
Changed files in this update