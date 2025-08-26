 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19735507 Edited 26 August 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features:
  • Added the option to buy single Kurupira Claws at Kurumart.

Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where certain screen transitions could be bypassed with the Wave Ribbon.
  • Fixed an unintended behavior with certain climbing walls in Upper Windberg
  • Fixed an issue where running out of Kurupira Claws would result in the player being unable to enter Kurumart
  • Fixed an issue where exiting the game in the Silver Smuggler's Hideout would cause the save file to become impossible to open.
  • Fixed an issue with Kurumart displaying the wrong price for the Kurumart Prize Shuffle.
  • Fixed several typos in dialogue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1447821
Linux Depot 1447822
