In-Game Store

With September rolling in, we’ve got to say goodbye to some amazing skins in the store. Leonardo di Skippi, Wicked Vengeance Hades and Princess Miyazaki will be leaving the In-Game Store on September 1st. Pick them up before they leave!

Maximus harnesses the power of the cosmos in this amazing new ‘Lightning Tiger Hoo’ skin!

Some fan favorite skins are making their return to the shop this month, ‘You Shall Not Pass’ and ‘Big Bad Piggie’ !

Bug Fixes and Other Changes

Improved optimization to allow for complex late-game scenarios better and abort complex battles less often.

In Async mode, when the game abandons a complex fight mid-combat (like when you have a lot of hunt triggers), we now count it as a battle win for the active player. This will allow games to reach a conclusion.

When viewing the locked Galaxy Pass captain during Captain Select, you can now see and zoom in on the Captain to read their abilities.

Type Tags now show in shop while playing Chief Evil Officer (Villains), King Arthur (Heroes), Boy Who Cried Werewolf (Animal) and Hannibal (Animal).

Type tags will be hidden during battle and fix visual bugs when switching between multiple tags each action during shop phase.

Jack Sparrow Bug Fix

We are also fixing an inconsistency we found with Jack Sparrow where it would sometimes be +1 additional hunt trigger and other times it would be 2x hunt triggers.

Generally, we lean towards +1 additional trigger when we use the term “Double” and this is how Hunter’s Horn works. We have fixed these inconsistencies by making Jack always be +1 additional hunt trigger.

Candylar: The Sweet Set

Here is a little bonus sneak peak of the first Galaxy expansion filled with tons of new cards and fun.

Candylar: The Sweet Set drops on all platforms in October!

That's all for now! May your Animals be plentiful, may your pool parties rock and may your bottle be ever full of Pumpkin Spice Latte.

