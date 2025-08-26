Game Changes:

-Exit button added.

-All Side buttons have been moved to the right side of the screen.

-Changed Text for some of the instructions.

-Zombies improvements around vehicles

-Reduced Chance of Militia Civs from being in Vehicles

-Tab now opens and closes Hud

-Swat headshot chance increased from 10%-20% to zombies

-Title Changes





Bug Fix:

-Fixed Remove button highlight.

-Fixed New Hudson Plane from not leaving after zombies attack

-Fixed Civilians Spawning on Airport room