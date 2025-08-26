Game Changes:
-Exit button added.
-All Side buttons have been moved to the right side of the screen.
-Changed Text for some of the instructions.
-Zombies improvements around vehicles
-Reduced Chance of Militia Civs from being in Vehicles
-Tab now opens and closes Hud
-Swat headshot chance increased from 10%-20% to zombies
-Title Changes
Bug Fix:
-Fixed Remove button highlight.
-Fixed New Hudson Plane from not leaving after zombies attack
-Fixed Civilians Spawning on Airport room
4.3.7
