26 August 2025 Build 19735333
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Changes:
-Exit button added.
-All Side buttons have been moved to the right side of the screen.
-Changed Text for some of the instructions.
-Zombies improvements around vehicles
-Reduced Chance of Militia Civs from being in Vehicles
-Tab now opens and closes Hud
-Swat headshot chance increased from 10%-20% to zombies
-Title Changes


Bug Fix:
-Fixed Remove button highlight.
-Fixed New Hudson Plane from not leaving after zombies attack
-Fixed Civilians Spawning on Airport room

