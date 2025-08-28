 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19735296 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The next three events in Renee's storyline
  • An extension on the Playing Doctor event at the pool
  • Allowing you to choose whether or not you will pass stat checks
    On Softie difficulty, you will always be able to choose
    On harder difficulties, you will only be able to choose if you would have succeeded. Can't make it too easy on you now can we? ; )
    The setting to choose pass/fail is in the Preferences page

