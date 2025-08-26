 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19735158 Edited 26 August 2025 – 04:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed an issue where achievements for Emilie's quest were impossible to obtain for several updates (they can be obtained again with the memories in the apartment), and fixed an issue where the end of the quest was unlocked since the last update.
- Fixed an issue where Pyro's summon could not appear at the very beginning of the boss fight against Reydun.

