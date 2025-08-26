 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19734990
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added Campaigns. Campaigns allow for altering game starting elements such as the player's race, attributes, starting location, quests, and NPCs. This allows for a very different game when selecting a different campaign.

Two campaigns are now available: Shipwrecked and Dwarf Refugee. Shipwrecked was the existing campaign: it features the starting location and game intro that existed in previous builds.

Dwarf Refugee, the new campaign, allows for the player to play the game as a Dwarf. I'm still building out the Dwarf campaign, and there is no initial character introduction (such as with Calen under the Shipwrecked campaign).

- Added sunken areas to Lair maps. These are low area accessible via a small staircase. These sunken areas will be featured much more in map design.

Changed files in this update

