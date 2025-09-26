Default Branch
1.32 → 1.46
Graphics and Rendering
Implemented frame generation via FSR
Optimized glass material refraction for improved performance
Optimized bloom effect processing
Enabled convolution bloom
Improved underwater bubble effects
Adjusted global illumination, color grading, and in-level lighting
Optimized Lumen, VSM, and internal variables for significant speed and memory improvements
Added support for Unreal Engine 5.6’s native upscaler (faster than DLSS)
DLSS enabled by default for higher image quality, with denoising reducing artifacts
Controls
Fixed issue where DLSS quality settings were not applied
Adjusted control smoothing curves to be firmer
Movement smoothing set to “0” now bypasses all smoothing for ultra-sharp controls
Sandbox Mode
Made Hit Lighting optional and re-enabled Screen Space Reflections (toggle added to Render Settings Actor)
Added “No Shadow” option (in response to glass material specification changes)
Added ray-traced shadow option for certain lights
Added a button to allow selection after object search without moving objects
Added a puddle actor
Changed transparent material shading to legacy mode for performance reasons (refraction remains enabled)
Fixed black edge issue on TextGen actor, improved resolution, added metallic and emissive support
Light emission now affects GI and reflections by default; added “Non-Reflective Emission” option to revert to previous behavior
Adjusted and updated lighting in official levels
