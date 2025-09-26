 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 19734961 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Default Branch
1.32 → 1.46

Graphics and Rendering

  • Implemented frame generation via FSR

  • Optimized glass material refraction for improved performance

  • Optimized bloom effect processing

  • Enabled convolution bloom

  • Improved underwater bubble effects

  • Adjusted global illumination, color grading, and in-level lighting

  • Optimized Lumen, VSM, and internal variables for significant speed and memory improvements

  • Added support for Unreal Engine 5.6’s native upscaler (faster than DLSS)

  • DLSS enabled by default for higher image quality, with denoising reducing artifacts

Controls

  • Fixed issue where DLSS quality settings were not applied

  • Adjusted control smoothing curves to be firmer

  • Movement smoothing set to “0” now bypasses all smoothing for ultra-sharp controls

Sandbox Mode

  • Made Hit Lighting optional and re-enabled Screen Space Reflections (toggle added to Render Settings Actor)

  • Added “No Shadow” option (in response to glass material specification changes)

  • Added ray-traced shadow option for certain lights

  • Added a button to allow selection after object search without moving objects

  • Added a puddle actor

  • Changed transparent material shading to legacy mode for performance reasons (refraction remains enabled)

  • Fixed black edge issue on TextGen actor, improved resolution, added metallic and emissive support

  • Light emission now affects GI and reflections by default; added “Non-Reflective Emission” option to revert to previous behavior

  • Adjusted and updated lighting in official levels

