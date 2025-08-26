 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19734927 Edited 26 August 2025 – 04:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added success probability and obtainable values for equipment enhancement.
  • Attempted to fix the issue reported by some players where the game becomes unresponsive upon startup.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3848001
Windows 64-bit Depot 3848002
