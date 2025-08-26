 Skip to content
26 August 2025 Build 19734794 Edited 26 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added Boss Rush timer stats and ability to select which Form to fight the boss in the Interrogation room
  • Added End of Demo message
  • Fixed a duplicate loot ID issue that prevents some loot from appearing
  • Fixed a bug where the first Tutorial Soul Shard could be duplicated if player spams pick up
  • Fixed Sentinel’s Triple Thrust attack to no longer miss if the player sticks too close
  • Fixed several collision bugs in Annam where player could fall through the floor or get stuck

