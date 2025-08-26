- Added Boss Rush timer stats and ability to select which Form to fight the boss in the Interrogation room
- Added End of Demo message
- Fixed a duplicate loot ID issue that prevents some loot from appearing
- Fixed a bug where the first Tutorial Soul Shard could be duplicated if player spams pick up
- Fixed Sentinel’s Triple Thrust attack to no longer miss if the player sticks too close
- Fixed several collision bugs in Annam where player could fall through the floor or get stuck
Hot Fix 0.8.6.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
