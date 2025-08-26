New Features Added:
- A new upgrade machine that increases running speed and neglects stamina use
- Added a wizard tower with 3 enchantments that go on the clipper and planter
- Added 6 Achievements
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed Pack-a-kick upgrades not showing after saved game
- Fixed glowing cubes disappearing and reappearing randomly
- Other minor bugs fixed
Update notes via Steam Community
