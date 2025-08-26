 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Overwatch® 2 Hollow Knight Gears of War: Reloaded Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 August 2025 Build 19734785 Edited 26 August 2025 – 23:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features Added:
- A new upgrade machine that increases running speed and neglects stamina use
- Added a wizard tower with 3 enchantments that go on the clipper and planter
- Added 6 Achievements

Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed Pack-a-kick upgrades not showing after saved game
- Fixed glowing cubes disappearing and reappearing randomly
- Other minor bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3874531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link