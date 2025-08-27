Version 1.11.0.0
Important Notice
Using software or data not officially distributed by the developer may cause the game to crash.
Please make sure to always have your game updated to the latest version.
Failing to do so may result in crashes, save data errors, or even irreversible data loss.
If you are starting the game after installing from a disc, be sure to update to the latest version before playing.
If your Bag is full when you pick up an item, the item will be sent to the Storage.
Please be sure to check your Storage for the item.
Bug Fixes (Windows Only)
In Death March, destroyed weapons now correctly retain their destroyed status and appearance when continuing to the next battle.
Fixed an issue in Death March where destroyed weapons were not repaired after selecting "Select another boss" or "Restart from the beginning".
Fixed a bug where the increased damage from the "Uroboros’s Eye" Handle Fable Arts was not applied correctly.
Fixed a bug where closing the game with a weapon's durability at 0 caused it to be displayed as destroyed after relaunching the game.
Fixed a bug where the durability of destroyed weapon were not restored when starting the next playthrough.
Fixed a bug where the effect of the "Whirlwind Amulet" was activated by certain enemies' dodge actions during combat.
Fixed a bug where some monsters would not take damage from the "Sharp Pipe" in certain situations.
Fixed a bug that caused Champion Victor's Phase 1 form to occasionally remain for a short time after entering Phase 2 of his boss fight.
Fixed a bug where the Two-faced Overseer's boss entrance animation would occasionally not play correctly.
Adjusted the dialogue order for some NPCs to be more natural.
Fixed a bug that allowed movement to unintended areas outside the normal route.
Fixed a bug where Death Ergo was occasionally dropped in an unintended location.
Fixed a bug where the "Extreme Potential" achievement could not be obtained through "P-Organ Recalibration".
Players who encounterd this bug can unlock this achievement by loading the affected save data after this patch.
Fixed typos in the achievement descriptions for Polish and Japanese.
Fixed a bug where the Motion Blur setting in \[Settings → Gameplay → Motion Blur] was not applied correctly.
